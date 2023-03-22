iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,241 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IAU. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 17.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,061,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,754,000 after purchasing an additional 445,160 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 43.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 93,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 28,233 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,469,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $36.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.84. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $37.90.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

