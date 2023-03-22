iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) Shares Sold by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 501,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,690 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF accounts for 0.9% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned 0.54% of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF worth $12,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 10,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $270,000.

IBDP stock opened at $24.53 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $24.16 and a one year high of $25.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.53 and a 200-day moving average of $24.45.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

