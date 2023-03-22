iShares India 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:INDY) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:INDY – Get Rating) shot up 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.39 and last traded at $40.29. 40,456 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 83,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.16.

iShares India 50 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $561.91 million, a P/E ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.10.

iShares India 50 ETF Company Profile

The iShares India 50 ETF (INDY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nifty 50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 50 blue-chip companies traded on the National Stock Exchange of India. INDY was launched on Nov 18, 2009 and is managed by BlackRock.

