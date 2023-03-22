iShares MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MBB) Shares Down 0.8%

iShares MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MBB – Get Rating) shares were down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $94.25 and last traded at $94.30. Approximately 1,955,759 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 2,687,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.09.
iShares MBS ETF Trading Up 1.3 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.39.
About iShares MBS ETF
The iShares MBS ETF (MBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade mortgage pass-through securities. The index includes fixed and floating rate securities issued by GNMA, FNMA and FHLMC. MBB was launched on Mar 13, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares MBS ETF (MBB)
- What is the Consumer Staples Sector?
- What is a Consumer Staples Index Fund?
- Bitcoin Might Better Than Bitcoin Stocks and ETFs,
- GameStop Shares Surge On Surprise Profit
- Nike, Inc’s Q3 Surprise Isn’t All That Surprising: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.