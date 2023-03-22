iShares MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MBB) Shares Down 0.8%

iShares MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MBB – Get Rating) shares were down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $94.25 and last traded at $94.30. Approximately 1,955,759 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 2,687,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.09.

iShares MBS ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.39.

About iShares MBS ETF

The iShares MBS ETF (MBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade mortgage pass-through securities. The index includes fixed and floating rate securities issued by GNMA, FNMA and FHLMC. MBB was launched on Mar 13, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

