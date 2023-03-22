iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Horan Securities Inc.

Horan Securities Inc. lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,313 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.37. 1,266,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,507,367. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $75.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.29 and a 200-day moving average of $65.14.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

