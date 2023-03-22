iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) is Burt Wealth Advisors’ 8th Largest Position

Burt Wealth Advisors decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 244,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272,567 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 5.2% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $15,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 157.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 139.1% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EFAV traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.93. The stock had a trading volume of 223,160 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.77. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

