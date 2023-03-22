iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Shares Purchased by Upper Left Wealth Management LLC

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 263,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,009,000 after buying an additional 28,140 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 220,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,051,000 after buying an additional 12,843 shares in the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 22,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 11,425 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 29,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,583,000.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock opened at $43.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.43. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

