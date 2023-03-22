iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK cut its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned approximately 0.36% of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF worth $3,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 95,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 252.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $31.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,544. The company has a market capitalization of $891.19 million, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.80. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $26.44 and a 52-week high of $36.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.37.

About iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.