iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $34.31

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.31 and last traded at $34.24, with a volume of 37658 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.80.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $780.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $499,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 35,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 186.2% in the fourth quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 30,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 20,003 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Sanford Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 10,386 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US-listed small capitalization stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio, subject to constraints. SMMV was launched on Sep 7, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

