iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) is Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Integrated Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 10.0% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $10,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accuvest Global Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 249.6% in the fourth quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 114,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,426,000 after acquiring an additional 82,040 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 4,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 13,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $243,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $149.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $169.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.