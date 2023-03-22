iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by DBK Financial Counsel LLC

DBK Financial Counsel LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 2.6% of DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Barclays PLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,660,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $603,643,000 after purchasing an additional 31,422,045 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12,616.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,756,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,279,086,000 after acquiring an additional 7,695,017 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 853,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358,090 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,581,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,404,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,100 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 929.1% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 688,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,683,000 after acquiring an additional 772,050 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM stock opened at $176.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.80. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $212.25.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

