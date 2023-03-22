iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Darwin Wealth Management LLC

Darwin Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,920 shares during the quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,224,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,746,000 after purchasing an additional 733,494 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,825,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,587,000 after acquiring an additional 594,320 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 429.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 540,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,391,000 after acquiring an additional 438,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,779,000 after acquiring an additional 402,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,816,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,896,000 after acquiring an additional 309,631 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IWP traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.72. The stock had a trading volume of 96,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,517. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.19. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $103.72.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

