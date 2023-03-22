iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Stake Lowered by Revolve Wealth Partners LLC

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.72. 96,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,517. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $103.72.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

