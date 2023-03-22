iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Acquired by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLV. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 477.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,233,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,749,000 after buying an additional 8,460,754 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 65.8% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,494,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560,000 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter worth about $26,492,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,032,000 after purchasing an additional 879,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 1,244.0% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 557,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,090,000 after purchasing an additional 516,217 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SLV traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,291,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,031,996. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.73. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $24.16.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

