iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) is LVZ Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

LVZ Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 575,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,747 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 13.0% of LVZ Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. LVZ Inc. owned about 0.34% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $83,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVE. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 108.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 62.5% in the third quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.5% in the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 355,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,660,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.00. The stock had a trading volume of 12,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,036. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.19 and its 200 day moving average is $145.70. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.33 and a fifty-two week high of $160.30. The stock has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

