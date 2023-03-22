iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Purchased by Rodgers & Associates LTD

Rodgers & Associates LTD grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $3,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10,533.3% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $92.56 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $82.09 and a twelve month high of $106.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.42 and its 200 day moving average is $94.24. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.16.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

