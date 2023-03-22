iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Holdings Raised by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,902 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $11,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 146.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $108.49 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.63 and a 12 month high of $126.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.58.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

