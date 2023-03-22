iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Position Increased by Forte Asset Management LLC

Forte Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,021 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF makes up about 4.5% of Forte Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Forte Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.59% of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF worth $6,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LRGF. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,169,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,342,000 after acquiring an additional 126,816 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,085,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,332,000 after buying an additional 63,133 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,039,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,223,000 after purchasing an additional 86,069 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,829,000. Finally, First Ascent Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 433,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,702,000 after purchasing an additional 16,739 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF stock remained flat at $40.59 on Wednesday. 34,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,730. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.46 and a fifty-two week high of $45.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.93 and its 200-day moving average is $39.74.

