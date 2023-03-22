iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) Hits New 12-Month High at $81.99

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $81.99 and last traded at $81.30, with a volume of 161967 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.51.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Trading Up 3.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.23. The company has a market capitalization of $935.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEO. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 1,482.2% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 70,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,553,000 after purchasing an additional 66,105 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,126,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,148,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 180.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 24,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 149.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 23,317 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

