iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Sets New 52-Week High at $220.63

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $220.63 and last traded at $218.90, with a volume of 163062 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $219.63.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $756.16 million, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $231.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.81.

Get iShares U.S. Transportation ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 61.2% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Company Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.