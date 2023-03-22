J2 Capital Management Inc Buys 2,072 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,332 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 258.1% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTC. StockNews.com began coverage on Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Intel from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $20.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.48.

Insider Transactions at Intel

Intel Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company's stock.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $28.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,158,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,405,820. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.81. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $52.51.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 74.49%.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

See Also

