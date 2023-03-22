J2 Capital Management Inc Has $385,000 Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

J2 Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,581 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Target were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Target by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in Target by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 506 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. raised its position in Target by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 3,644 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Target by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Target Stock Down 0.6 %

TGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.69.

TGT stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.79. 503,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,275,223. The stock has a market cap of $74.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $254.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 72.24%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Stories

