Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Receives $88.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.20.

JBL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Jabil in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th.

In other Jabil news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total transaction of $1,425,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 194,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,838,495.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Jabil news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total transaction of $1,425,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 194,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,838,495.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,921,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,265 shares of company stock worth $13,925,129 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the third quarter valued at $232,000. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Jabil by 1.1% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 27,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Jabil by 7.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 99,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after buying an additional 7,211 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 82.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 39,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 17,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 32.5% during the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 43,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 10,741 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JBL opened at $82.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.59. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Jabil has a 1-year low of $48.80 and a 1-year high of $85.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.64%.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

