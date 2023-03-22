Jaguar Health (JAGX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 24th.

Jaguar Health stock opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average of $0.94. Jaguar Health has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $61.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.83.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JAGX. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Jaguar Health in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 153.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33,148 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 507.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 141,796 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Jaguar Health by 76.1% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 99,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Jaguar Health by 152.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 321,795 shares during the last quarter. 11.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Jaguar Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Jaguar Health, Inc is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, which engages in the development of gastrointestinal products. The firm focuses on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea.

