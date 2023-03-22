Jeannette L. Knudsen Sells 10,000 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Stock

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total value of $1,539,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,703,691.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:SJM traded down $2.14 on Wednesday, hitting $151.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 769,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,232. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $119.82 and a one year high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.45%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 11,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SJM. Morgan Stanley raised J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.30.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

