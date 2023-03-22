Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR)

Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 30 ($0.37) price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Pharos Energy Stock Performance

PHAR traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 22.50 ($0.28). 515,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,345. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 24.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 24.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £97.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 281.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60. Pharos Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 17.74 ($0.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 29.90 ($0.37).

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Sue Rivett purchased 4,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of £985.92 ($1,210.76). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 11,972 shares of company stock valued at $294,902. Company insiders own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

Pharos Energy Company Profile

Pharos Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. The company holds a 30.5% working interest in the Te Giac Trang Field of Block 16-1 located in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, as well as a 25% working interest in the Ca Ngu Vang field of Block 9-2 located in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, offshore southern Vietnam; a 70% interest in the Blocks 125 & 126 located in the Phu Khanh Basin, offshore central Vietnam; and a 100% working interest in the onshore El Fayum concession in the Western Desert, Egypt.

