Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€133.00” Price Target for Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV)

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV – Get Rating) received a €133.00 ($143.01) price objective from investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 15.72% from the stock’s current price.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Trading Down 0.1 %

ETR:PFV traded down €0.20 ($0.22) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €157.80 ($169.68). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,223. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.83. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a 1 year low of €120.80 ($129.89) and a 1 year high of €192.00 ($206.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €163.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of €156.20.

About Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement and analysis, and helium leak detectors. Its solutions include magnetic and hybrid bearing turbo pumps, and turbo pumping stations; vacuum rotary vane pumps, diaphragms, roots, side channels, screws, and piston and scroll pumps; vacuum chambers; gas analyzers, gauges, and mass spectrometers; leak detectors; gaskets, filters, valves, flanges, electrical feedthroughs, manipulators, bellows components, and other accessories; multi-stage vacuum systems, special pumping stations, and calibration and decontamination systems; and flexible services and consultation.

