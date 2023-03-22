Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€133.00” Price Target for Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV)

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV – Get Rating) received a €133.00 ($143.01) price objective from investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 15.72% from the stock’s current price.
Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Trading Down 0.1 %
ETR:PFV traded down €0.20 ($0.22) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €157.80 ($169.68). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,223. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.83. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a 1 year low of €120.80 ($129.89) and a 1 year high of €192.00 ($206.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €163.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of €156.20.
About Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology
