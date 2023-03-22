Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Pendragon (LON:PDG)

Pendragon (LON:PDG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 28 ($0.34) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 71.78% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.43) price target on shares of Pendragon in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Pendragon alerts:

Pendragon Stock Performance

LON PDG traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 16.30 ($0.20). The company had a trading volume of 2,145,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.08, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.94. Pendragon has a 1-year low of GBX 16.30 ($0.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 29 ($0.36). The company has a market cap of £228.20 million, a PE ratio of 407.50 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 19.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 22.46.

Pendragon Company Profile

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through Franchised UK Motor, Software, Car Store, and Leasing segments. The company sells new and used motor cars, motorbikes, trucks, and vans, as well as offers associated aftersales activities of service, body repair, and parts sales.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pendragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pendragon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.