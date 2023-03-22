Jet Protocol Self Reported Market Cap Tops $18.64 Million (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0110 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $18.64 million and $145,007.79 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00008620 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00025906 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00030416 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001763 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00019055 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003463 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.71 or 0.00200159 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,341.06 or 1.00032044 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.01092222 USD and is down -1.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $150,465.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

