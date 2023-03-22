JMP Securities Reaffirms Market Outperform Rating for Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT)

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $26.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 425.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ALT. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Altimmune from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Altimmune from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALT opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.11. Altimmune has a 12-month low of $3.83 and a 12-month high of $23.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.62.

Altimmune ( NASDAQ:ALT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.09. The company had revenue of ($0.11) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.11 million. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 44.02% and a negative net margin of 2,618.74%. As a group, research analysts predict that Altimmune will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Altimmune news, Director Wayne Pisano sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $300,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,498 shares in the company, valued at $127,554.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 65.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 307,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 122,021 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 65.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 8,385 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,816,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,065,000 after purchasing an additional 83,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 33.2% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 19,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares during the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of novel peptide-based therapeutics for the treatment of obesity and liver diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, pemvidutide, is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is being developed for the treatment of obesity and NASH.

