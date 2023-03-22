JOE (JOE) Trading 79.8% Higher Over Last Week

JOE (JOE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One JOE token can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00001367 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, JOE has traded 79.8% higher against the dollar. JOE has a total market cap of $125.88 million and $30.41 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About JOE

JOE’s launch date was June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 464,573,155 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,436,965 tokens. JOE’s official website is www.traderjoexyz.com. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for JOE is joecontent.substack.com.

JOE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network that offers leveraged trading by combining DEX services with DeFi lending. Its governance token, JOE, rewards holders with a share of exchange revenues and follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model. Users can participate in yield farms to earn JOE rewards, which can be staked and used for voting in governance proposals. Its lending protocol, Banker Joe, allows for non-custodial borrowing and lending of funds based on the Compound protocol. Users can also open leveraged positions on their provided or borrowed funds. Trader Joe offers a convenient user interface and speedy, cheap transactions.”

