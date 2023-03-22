John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.87

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.87 and last traded at $11.87, with a volume of 62367 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.03.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.47.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

