Joule Financial LLC Acquires New Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Joule Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,488 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBM. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 352.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Edward Jones lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.73.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.5 %

IBM stock opened at $126.57 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The firm has a market cap of $114.81 billion, a PE ratio of 71.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 375.00%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

