Joule Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Joule Financial LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,593 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 13,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Motco purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE UBER opened at $32.86 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $37.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.48 and a 200-day moving average of $29.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 114.18%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,327,968. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

