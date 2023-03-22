Joule Financial LLC Buys Shares of 4,573 Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Joule Financial LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 207.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU stock opened at $58.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.43 and a 12 month high of $86.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on MU. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.26.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $1,068,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 228,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,193,356. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $1,485,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $1,068,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,340 shares in the company, valued at $12,193,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,000 shares of company stock worth $3,982,190 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

