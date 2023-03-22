Joule Financial LLC Has $180,000 Stock Holdings in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Joule Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,075 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHPT. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ChargePoint

In other ChargePoint news, Director Michael Linse sold 508,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $5,121,658.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ChargePoint news, Director Michael Linse sold 508,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $5,121,658.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total transaction of $27,848.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 432,892 shares in the company, valued at $3,870,054.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 511,324 shares of company stock valued at $5,150,603 in the last three months. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ChargePoint Stock Up 6.5 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHPT shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $40.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. R. F. Lafferty reduced their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.16.

Shares of CHPT stock opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.27 and its 200-day moving average is $12.27. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.07 and a 52-week high of $20.99.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $152.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.31 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 73.59% and a negative return on equity of 80.58%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChargePoint Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Featured Stories

