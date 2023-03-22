Joule Financial LLC Sells 1,795 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Joule Financial LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Joule Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $3,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCR. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 801.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 54,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,499,000 after buying an additional 48,857 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,920,000 after buying an additional 27,863 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,758,000 after buying an additional 22,938 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,928,000 after buying an additional 13,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,512,000 after buying an additional 10,655 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR opened at $246.34 on Wednesday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $213.73 and a 1 year high of $317.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.77.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

