Joule Financial LLC Sells 479 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Joule Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $58,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF opened at $33.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.42 and its 200 day moving average is $32.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $37.52.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

