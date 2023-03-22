Joule Financial LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Joule Financial LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Vanguard Industrials ETF accounts for 0.7% of Joule Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 801.3% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 651,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,622,000 after purchasing an additional 579,182 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 455,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,729,000 after purchasing an additional 24,694 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1,214.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 252,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,088,000 after purchasing an additional 233,151 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 83,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,177,000 after purchasing an additional 23,360 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the period.

Shares of VIS stock opened at $186.72 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $191.34 and its 200 day moving average is $182.38. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $156.85 and a twelve month high of $199.00.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

