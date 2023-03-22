Joystick Price Up 7.9% Over Last 7 Days (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, Joystick has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Joystick has a market cap of $12.48 million and $687.76 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joystick token can currently be bought for about $0.0609 or 0.00000223 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00008671 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00025917 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00030330 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001768 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00019034 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003467 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.62 or 0.00199892 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,314.79 or 0.99963197 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About Joystick

Joystick is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.06014742 USD and is down -0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $347.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

