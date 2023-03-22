JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Shares Up 4.1%

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.88 and last traded at $29.77. 148,685 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 675,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on YY. CLSA dropped their target price on JOYY from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded JOYY from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on JOYY in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on JOYY from $62.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on JOYY from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JOYY currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

JOYY Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.83.

JOYY Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.507 per share. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is 281.94%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of JOYY during the second quarter valued at about $5,912,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JOYY in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in JOYY by 139.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 664,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,287,000 after acquiring an additional 387,706 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in JOYY by 276.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in JOYY by 45.5% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

About JOYY

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

Featured Stories

