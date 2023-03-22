Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Kandi Technologies Group Trading Up 3.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ KNDI opened at $2.54 on Friday. Kandi Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $3.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.50. The stock has a market cap of $188.44 million, a P/E ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 1.82.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kandi Technologies Group
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 42,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 546,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 295,896 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 414,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 27,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 37,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.98% of the company’s stock.
About Kandi Technologies Group
Kandi Technologies Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and distribution of electric vehicle products and parts. It offers off-road vehicles including ATVs, utility vehicles, go-karts, and electric scooters. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Jinhua, China.
