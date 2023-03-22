KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS.

KB Home Price Performance

NYSE KBH traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $36.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,324,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,927. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.02. KB Home has a 1-year low of $24.78 and a 1-year high of $40.92. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.58.

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is 6.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KBH. TheStreet upgraded KB Home from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on KB Home from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KB Home in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded KB Home from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KB Home

(Get Rating)

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.