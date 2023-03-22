KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Down 4.4%

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) dropped 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.82 and last traded at $18.00. Approximately 2,274,221 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 9,585,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.82.
BEKE has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of KE from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.12.
KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.
