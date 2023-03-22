KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Down 4.4%

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) dropped 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.82 and last traded at $18.00. Approximately 2,274,221 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 9,585,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BEKE has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of KE from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.12.

Get KE alerts:

KE Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.23.

Institutional Trading of KE

About KE

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BEKE. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of KE by 136.0% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 210,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 121,032 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of KE by 16.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of KE by 267.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 54,725 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of KE by 14.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 191,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after buying an additional 24,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of KE by 20.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,606,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,534,000 after buying an additional 3,289,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.