Keel Point LLC Acquires 7,387 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Keel Point LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,387 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for 1.4% of Keel Point LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $8,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 295.2% in the 2nd quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. 35.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ ACWI traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $88.84. The company had a trading volume of 201,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,556,096. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.41. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $75.71 and a 12 month high of $102.03.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

