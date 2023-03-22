Keel Point LLC Buys 1,213 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Keel Point LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% in the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. NTB Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $311.23. The company had a trading volume of 11,578,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,966,707. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $371.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $295.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

