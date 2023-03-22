Keel Point LLC Buys 23,600 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA)

Keel Point LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Get Rating) by 98.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $319,000.

BBCA stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.39. The stock had a trading volume of 91,418 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.01.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

