Keel Point LLC Cuts Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Keel Point LLC lowered its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 236.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total value of $202,318.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,377,452.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total transaction of $2,217,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,701,131.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total transaction of $202,318.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,127 shares in the company, valued at $16,377,452.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded up $3.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $434.07. 106,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,587. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $431.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $416.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.21 and a 1 year high of $488.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 80.89% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.683 dividend. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $385.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial began coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $476.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $493.64.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

