Keel Point LLC Has $10.54 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Keel Point LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,195 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 1.7% of Keel Point LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $10,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $181.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,228,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,144,655. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $186.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.96.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.