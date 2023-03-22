Keel Point LLC Has $19.71 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,150 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 3.1% of Keel Point LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $19,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.8% in the third quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 8,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 37.7% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 9,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.51. 1,956,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,519,896. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.29 and a 200-day moving average of $65.14. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $75.38.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.